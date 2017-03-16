REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump can’t seem to remember that the presidential election is over. Despite having won the race against Hillary Clinton, he used a rally on March 15 as an opportunity to slam his former opponent, much to the delight of his fans.

While President Donald Trump, 70, was meant to be discussing a Hawaiian judge’s halt on his second travel ban, just hours before it was meant to go into effect, at a rally in Nashville on March 15, he went off topic and threw some shade Hillary Clinton‘s way.

The president was reading from a legal code that he insisted proved he had the authority to enact the new travel ban, when he paused to say that “fortunately” the Democratic nominee in the 2016 presidential election was not the one who would have that right. “The law and Constitution give the president the power to suspend immigration when he deems – or she, or she. Fortunately, it will not be Hillary,” he said.

Trump’s fans went insane shouting, “lock her up!” in response to the commander-in-chief slamming the former secretary of state, something he’s still doing four months after being elected president.

The second version of Trump’s travel ban was supposed to go into effect before the rally in Nashville, but was frozen nationwide by U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson, a federal judge in Hawaii. The ban would have barred the distribution of new visas to the citizens of six-Muslim majority nations and suspended the admission of refugees into the United States. “This ruling makes us look weak which, by the way, we no longer are,” Trump said during the rally.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Trump’s insistence on slamming Hillary even now that the 2016 presidential election is over? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.