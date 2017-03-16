QUIZ: Does Your Guy Secretly Want To Get Back With His Ex? How To Tell

Everyone’s been there: worried that their amazing new boyfriend might be hung up on his ex — and that includes Angelina Jolie! A source tells us she was always scared that Brad Pitt would go back to Jen Aniston. But are your fears legit? Take out quiz and find out!

It’s a tale as old as time: your boyfriend is still friendly with his super-sexy ex, and it’s eating away at you! Could he possibly want to get back together with her? Does his ex want to steal him away from you?! Take our quiz above to see if your relationship is really in danger, or if you’re just being paranoid.

If you’re worried that your man might still be hung up on a former lover, you aren’t alone! A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that even the most beautiful woman in the world, Angelina Jolie, feared that her husband Brad Pitt was still in love with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. “Angie is quite jealous and insecure,” said the source. “She really wanted Brad to distance himself from Jen completely after he left her. No matter how much Brad assured her, Angie, deep down, always feared he would go back to Jen.”

Even though her fears were completely unfounded, Brad and Jen did get back in contact after he had split from Angelina. HollywoodLife.com confirmed that the exes were in touch and that she texted to congratulate him on Moonlight’s Oscars win. However, that doesn’t mean he wanted to get back together! Jen is happily married to Justin Theroux, and sometimes a failed marriage can be a good foundation for a successful friendship after a divorce

You probably don’t need to worry either. A good guy will still be on good terms with his ex, so simply being friendly with her shouldn’t freak you out. However, if he’s spending time with her behind your back, texting late at night, and trolling her Instagram constantly, you might want to move on.

HollywoodLifers, what did our quiz tell you? Let us know!