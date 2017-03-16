Demi Lovato Proudly Celebrates 5 Years Of Sobriety: I Almost Relapsed ‘So Many Times’

REX/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato marked her 5-year anniversary of being sober today, March 16, and though she almost fell off the wagon a few times, the songstress persevered. Read her brave, emotional message about her journey right here!

“So grateful,” Demi Lovato, 24, wrote on Instagram to her 54.8 million followers about being sober for 1,827 days. “It’s been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession,” she admitted. The popstar added that she’s proud of herself, and that her family and friends helped her along the way.

“Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me,” she concluded. Good for you, Demi! Check out her full message below:

Demi has been open about her addiction and mental health issues in the past, including her eating disorder, bipolar symptoms and experiences with self-medication. She has been serious about her recovery for quite a while, and actually checked into a sober living home in 2013. We’re thrilled to see that Demi is feeling great these days, and wish her continued luck on her sober journey.

