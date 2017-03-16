Corinne Olympios Crushing On Justin Bieber?: Shows Him Love On Sexy Pic — See Receipt

Courtesy of Instagram

Nick Viall might no longer be available, but there’s always Justin Bieber! ‘The Bachelor’ beauty Corinne Olympios appears to be hardcore crushing on the singer, showering him with love on Instagram. Read on to hear about her flirty social media message!

Corinne Olympios, 24, has NOT given up on love! While her romance with Nick Viall crumbled on national television, the blonde bombshell is finding inspiration elsewhere, particularly on Instagram. Fans couldn’t help but notice the fact that Corinne liked one of Justin Bieber‘s, 23, sexy photos — the one where he’s sipping an iced coffee in a baggy red T-shirt. Now we have to wonder, is she crushing on the “Sorry” singer? Does she want to date him? Would Justin be interested?

Let’s break this down. Corinne is young, hot, and likes when men lick whipped cream off her boobs. She’s EVERY MAN’S DREAM COME TRUE. The Bachelor beauty is a free spirit with a fun-loving attitude, except when it comes to hanging out on a farm surrounded by smelly cows and their poop. Corinne does NOT do chores, remember? But she does enjoy jumping around in bouncy castles half naked and napping. Instead of snoozing alone, maybe Justin could snuggle up next to her. Oh, did we already mention her “platinum vagine?”

Ever since stepping out of the limo and into Nick’s arms, Corinne’s confusing love life has been the talk of Bachelor Nation. Rumor has it that the napping queen might have been engaged while appearing on the TV show. Keith Berman, an ex hookup buddy of hers, put Corinne on blast in an online personal blog — but she was quick to show down the buzz. “No. I’m not engaged. Are you kidding me?,” said Corinne. “This is getting so ridiculous.” She’s single and so is Justin. This could really happen!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Corinne and Justin would make a sweet couple? Tell us!

