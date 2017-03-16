AKM-GSI

Whoops! Chrissy Teigen dressed to impress in her $6,000 Gucci cardigan on March 16, but she nearly suffered a nip slip at the airport! Luckily, she managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction while joined by John Legend and their daughter Luna.

Chrissy Teigen, 31, is all about the braless trend! The model was spotted departing LAX with her husband John Legend, 38, and their daughter Luna on March 16, when she nearly showed off way more than expected. She was wearing a stunning $6,000 Gucci cardigan as she rushed towards security. Unfortunately, one side of her top kept sliding down, but Chrissy managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction. She pulled up the fabric with a big smile on her face!

Chrissy is no stranger to embarrassing fashion faux pas, having endured a nip slip on live television only one month ago. Millions of people tuned into the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 when the cameras showed Chrissy and her beau hanging in their suite. Many immediately began noticing the model’s nipple was peeking out of her sheer shirt! Instead of shying away from the ordeal, she faced it head on. “Boom goes the dynamite,” she joked in response to the video.

Fans absolutely adore Chrissy’s unapologetic ways and refreshing honesty. Only one week ago, she admitted that she had dealt with Postpartum depression. “So much love to @glamourmag for letting me share something that was eating me up inside for months and months,” she wrote via Instagram. “One of the most amazing things about social media is the ability to interact candidly with friends and fans and it felt so weird knowing what I was going through but not really feeling like it was the right place to speak on it.” This led to an out pouring of support from her followers.

“For me as a husband, it was my job to do the best I could to support her and understand what she was going through and do whatever I could do to help her. I feel like that’s the least I could do,” John told PEOPLE at The Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood Dinner on March 14. These two always have each other’s back through thick and thin, and we can’t get enough of it!

