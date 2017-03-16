Cheerios Helping To Save Bees By Offering Free Wildflower Seeds: Things To Know

REX Shutterstock

Cherrios cereal brand is stepping up to help save the extinction of bees with their new campaign, ‘#BringBacktheBees’. They’ve pledged to send out 100 million wildflower seeds to customers so they could plant them in an effort to save the species! Here’s everything you should know!

There’s a serious decline of bees within multiple species, and many fear that an extinction of the food supplying insects could be near. In fact, Cherrios says “42% of bee colonies collapsed in the U.S. in 2015.” Now, the cereal brand is taking action to save the bees by sending 100 million wildflower seeds to customers who sign up to help save the species on their website!

Cherrios partnered with Veseys Seeds for their #BringBacktheBees campaign, which hits close to home for Cherrios, since their mascot, Buzz, is a honeybee! The campaign was actually inspired by Buzz, because he’s currently missing. But why? — Well, since the world of bees is in trouble, he’s gone to see what he can do to help his kind. Buzz is even “off the box” of Cherrios due to his efforts to help the bees.

Therefore, Cheerios proclaimed that “People need bees. And now bees need people.” So, here’s what YOU can do to join in on the movement:

1. Go to Cherrios website.

2. Click the Bees matter “learn more” button on the homepage.

3. This will take you to the campaign page, where you then click “Get Your Free Seeds”.

4. Fill out the short form and click the “Get Your Free Seeds” submission button.

5. Wait 4-6 weeks for your seeds to arrive, and plant them in a “bee-friendly” area!

Cheerios revealed that although they’ve reached their 100 million seed goal, they are not out of seeds! So, you can still sign up and participate!

Bees are a crucial species for agricultural production. They play a role as pollinators, which also aids in economic efficiency. The site put out a few important points as to why we need bees as much as they need us. “1 in 3 bites of food we eat is made possible by bees and other pollinators; and, 70 out of the top 100 human food crops are pollinated by bees.” Wow.

Cherrios is taking their campaign a step further by even making bee habitats! They claim by 2020, their oat farms will host an estimated 3,300 acres of nectar-and pollen-rich wildflowers for bees! This move is to help the species receive nutrients and remain strong so they can continue to pollinate.

