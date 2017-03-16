FameFlyNet

WHAT a doting dad! Just one day after Ben Affleck revealed he entered rehab for alcohol addiction, he was spotted leaving karate class with his & Jennifer Garner’s 8-year-old girl Seraphina — and they were the definition of daddy-daughter goals. Looks like rehab has done him well!

Ben Affleck, 44, bravely announced on Mar. 14 that he completed a stint in rehab. Sharing the news via Facebook, the actor also revealed he’s been dealing with alcoholism, but wants to get better for the sake of the three kids he shares with Jennifer Garner, 44: Violet, 11; Seraphina, 8; and Samuel, 5. And already, just one day after his announcement, Ben seemed to be the picture-perfect example of a doting father.

Photographed leaving a karate class with his youngest girl on Mar. 15, Ben appeared to be in great spirits as he gently placed his hand on Seraphina’s back. The young martial arts student was dressed all in black, but while she certainly looked sweet with a pink bow in her hair, the purple belt around her waist served as a clear sign not to mess with her!

Ben was rocking a super relaxed look as he munched on an apple. He wore sneakers, black tracksuit pants, and a retro New England Patriots shirt. We love that in addition to carrying a water bottle, Seraphina was also clutching JK Rowling‘s Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix. She and dad certainly looked close during the casual pick up! Earlier in the day, Ben was reportedly spotted bonding with little Samuel as well, according to Daily Mail. There’s no question the star is making good on his word that he wants to be a better father!

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” Ben began his Facebook post on Mar. 14. “I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

In his revelation, Ben also made sure to thank Jennifer for being his rock. “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery,” he wrote. We can only imagine how proud Jennifer AND their kids must be of him!

