Bella Thorne Flashes Nipple Rings In Racy Selfie — Flirting With Chandler Parsons? See Pic

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Bella Thorne is never shy about showing off her hot bod to all her fans on social media, but is her latest Snapchat selfie targeted at one ‘fan’ in particular — namely, rumored beau Chandler Parson? The nipple rings she’s flaunting in the snap certainly suggest it!

My, my, Bella Thorne, 19, you certainly know how to make a statement, don’t you? The bombshell beauty took to Snapchat on March 15 to flaunt her nipple piercings in a skin tight nude off the shoulder top and we couldn’t help but wonder whether the shot was just another fun pic for her adoring fans, or a flirty message meant for her rumored boyfriend Chandler Parsons, 28.

We wouldn’t be surprised if the revealing pic was a little tease for the Memphis Grizzlies star, as their romance has continued to blossom more and more in public over the past few weeks, with Bella even attending one of his games sporting a jersey with his number on it. Of course the pic could also have been meant as a pick me up for the NBA star, who is now out for the rest of basketball season thanks to a nasty injury. Talk about a sight for sore eyes, huh, Chandler?

An insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Bella is very focused on helping him get through his recovery from a torn meniscus (aka torn tissue in the knee) by “nursing him back to health” — not necessarily in a G-rated way. “Take that exactly the way you are thinking, completely from the gutter,” the source said of how Bella might tend to Savannah Chrisley‘s ex.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Bella is sending a sexy message to Chandler with this hot selfie that flaunts her nipple piercings? Give us all your thoughts below!

