‘Beauty And The Beast’: James Corden Forces Film’s Stars To Perform Songs On A Crosswalk

Where is Emma Watson when you need her? James Corden cast ‘Beauty and the Beast’ stars Luke Evans, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in his own production of the ‘tale as old as time.’ Little did they know James would be playing Belle and it would take place on a crosswalk!

James Corden is clearly a huge Disney fan, otherwise he wouldn’t have risked his life to put on a production of Beauty and the Beast — on a crosswalk. Of course, we’re not complaining, seeing as his musical included Luke Evans, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad, all stars from the upcoming live-action remake. However, James took a little artistic license when he decided to cast himself, rather than Emma Watson, as Belle. But we will allow it, because the sketch, which aired on the Late Late Show on March 15 was totally hilarious!

James started out by really making sure that the film’s stars were up for the challenge by throwing balls at Josh (who plays LeFou), making Luke (who plays Gaston) fight him, and insisting that Dan (who plays the Beast) give him a good growl. He ended up giving them all the exact same parts they have in the movie. Sigh.

Then it was time for everyone to don their costumes and go out into the street, and believe it or not, they were amazing! Every time the light turned red they ran out with their props and began to sing, going through all the classic songs including “Belle,” “Be Our Guest,” and “Beauty and the Beast.” We have to say, James really gave Emma a run for her money in that last number, as he looked totally flawless in the iconic yellow dress while Dan twirled him around.

“Who wants to do it in front of millions of people in the film when you can do it in front of half a dozen Lyft and Uber drivers?” Josh said of the experience, as people in their cars looked on at the insanity that was happening in front of them. “That was incredible!” Dan marveled. “That was the most invigorating thing I’ve ever done. I crossed that road, and on the other side was everything I love about theater.”

