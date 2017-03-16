Lil Scrappy & Bambi: Momma Dee Wants Him To Settle Down & Start Having Babies

Courtesy of Instagram

Lil Scrappy and Bambi Benson’s off and on relationship just might be ON for good if Momma Dee has anything to say. HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting that Scrapy’s mother wants him to settle down and start having more babies! Read on for all the details.

We all know Lil Scrappy, 33, is used to being the big baller and shot caller. But the game changes when Momma Dee opens her mouth. Just like Scrappy’s girl Bambi Benson, Momma Dee is tired of seeing him out in strip clubs and partying with the groupies and is now begging him to settle down with Bambi and start making some babies!

“Momma Dee just wants Scrappy to settle down, find happiness again which is why she’s going to talk to him about making it work with Bambi,” a source close to Momma Dee tells HollywoodLife.com. “She and Bambi haven’t always had the best relationship, but Momma feels like Bambi loves Scrappy and has stuck by his side through some of his toughest times.

“Women like her are rare and Scrappy probably doesn’t understand that but Momma Dee will education him,” the source explains. “Like Bamabi, She’s sick of Scrappy going to the strip club and entertaining those women who only want to be with him because he’s famous. Besides, she wants more grandchildren too and fast!”

Momma Dee might want to have this conversation with her son quickly before he’s spotted making it rain at yet another strip club in ATL. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported Mar. 13, Scrappy posted a video of himself and crew, turning up big time at Magic City in Atlanta. The video is wild! There appeared to be a naked woman twerking with a sea of George Washington’s on the ground beneath her. Lil Scrappy was in the video, wearing all red and a pair of black stunna shades, flossing a huge diamond ring and gold watch on his wrist. Clearly, he was living it up!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Momma Dee will convince Lil Scrappy to make babies with Bambi?

