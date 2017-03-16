Ariel Winter Flaunts Butt Cheeks In Sexy Bathing Suit Belfie On Instagram

Courtesy of Instagram

Suns out, buns out is totally Ariel Winter’s style mantra — just check out her cheeky new Instagram picture, where the body confident star showed off her butt cheeks in her bathing suit.

Just when we thought spring was on the horizon, Storm Stella came along and buried us under snow and ice here in NYC…and we couldn’t be more ready to pack away our bulky sweaters and parkas. Luckily for us, Ariel Winter, 19, AKA Ms. New Booty, is turning up the heat with her latest Instagram selfie , belfie, reminding us all that warm weather isn’t so far away, all while posing in a cheeky snap that leaves little to the imagination. The Modern Family star stripped down to a skimpy black one-piece bathing suit, complete with side cutouts, for her latest post on March 16 and the sunny LA skyline served as the backdrop for the shot. The star tilted her hair back so her wavy, raven-colored locks cascaded down her back as she leaned against a capital letter “A.”

While we could go on all day with the cheeky puns, her latest photo is another sign of Ariel’s commitment to spreading a positive message about body confidence, a topic she’s been so vocal about — especially whenever her sexy photos or daring outfits come into question. In fact, during a recent appearance on The View in NYC, she opened up about her personal struggle with finally feeling comfortable in her own skin. “I struggled for many years with my own confidence with myself,” she said on the show. “It was a really long journey to find that confidence, and I think it’s really important because there are tons of young girls, young boys, people that are older than me, that don’t really have a lot of people to look up to that are outspoken about things like that.”



