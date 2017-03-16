Anna Trebunskaya Pregnant: ‘DWTS’ Pro Expecting Baby #2 With BF — See Adorable Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Another tiny dancer is on the way! Anna Trebunskaya is officially pregnant with her 2nd child, and we could not be more thrilled for the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro & her longtime boyfriend! Now their 3-year-old daughter gets to be a big sister!

Congratulations to Anna Trebunskaya, 36, and her acting beau Nevin Millan, 38! The adorable pair are about to become two-time parents, and we can only imagine how excited they must be about expanding their family! Anna shared the joyful news with fans on Mar. 15 by posting a simple yet super sweet Instagram pic, and you better believe fans went nuts.

“Well, it looks like @nevinmillan and I will be welcoming another #tinydancer or #littleartist into our family! Amalya is going to be a big sister! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner,” Anna captioned her and Nevin’s announcement pic. In the photo, the expectant parents can be seen holding up a positive pregnancy test, and they are absolutely beaming! How cute is THAT?

But we’re not the only ones looking forward to baby Millan. “This is so exciting!!! She’s going to be the best big sister!! I’m so happy for your family!!” one fan commented on the snapshot. Another gushed, “Awww so excited for you guys~ 💕.” Anna and Nevin’s baby joy comes more than three years after the Russian-born dancer gave birth to their first child, daughter Amalya, 3.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our beautiful, healthy baby into the world,” the excited first-time parents said of their newborn daughter at the time. “We couldn’t be happier.” Aw! Anna last appeared on season 21 of Dancing With The Stars alongside celeb partner Gary Busey, but she’s sitting out again for the upcoming 24th season of the hit show. However, she hasn’t ruled out coming back for another season in the future.

In fact, during a 2013 interview with Us Weekly, she said that she was excited to get back into fitness after having Amalya. “I’m looking forward to getting back into shape and dancing afterward and bringing the baby on board into the DWTS family!” Congrats again, you two!

