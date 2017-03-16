Angelina Jolie: Why She Was Terrified Brad Pitt Would Leave Her For Ex Jennifer Aniston

“Angelina [Jolie] was never able to get over her obsession with Brad [Pitt] and Jennifer [Aniston]’s relationship. Even though she had Brad, it was like she was jealous of Jen. She seemed to go out of her way to diss Jen whenever she could which was unnecessary. She always wanted to know what roles Jen was getting and what scripts were being pitched to her. She never wanted Jen to snag a part she may have wanted. Angie knew there was some overlap in the two relationships when it came to Brad’s feelings. She knew she stole Brad and always felt a little guilty about that,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Angie feared he would one day think he made a mistake and go back to [Jen]. She checked his cell phone and emails to see if he was talking to Jen. She hated that Jen maintained a relationship with Brad’s mom Jane. For some reason she didn’t ever trust him, which was bizarre because Bad never did anything to warrant it. He was a loving, devoted husband who doted on Angie, always trying to make her happy,” our source says.

And our source isn’t the only one who believes Angelina was fearful of a Brad and Jen reunion. Investigative journalist Ian Halperin said Angelina about her man’s possible communication with his ex throughout their years-long relationship, according to Star magazine.

