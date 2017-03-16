Adriana Lima & Matt Harvey Make Out During Steamy Date — Hot New Couple?

REX/Shutterstock

Moving on already? Roughly one month after splitting from Julian Edelman, Adriana Lima is already cozying up to ANOTHER sexy athlete. The model and baseball hunk Matt Harvey were spotted making out on a romantic date night. Check out the steamy pics!

Who’s Julian Edelman, 30? That’s what Adriana Lima, 35, might be thinking these days as she was spotted making out with Matt Harvey, 27, a baseball player for the New York Mets, on Mar. 16. Not only that, but the rumored couple also enjoyed a romantic date night on a private yacht in Miami, complete with oysters (an aphrodisiac), champagne, and margaritas. Sounds like so much fun! It looks like the oysters — and alcohol — had gone to the Brazilian model’s head since she didn’t hold back any PDA! Adriana planted a giant smooch right on Matt’s lips, caressing his chin with her hand. SEE THE HOT PICS HERE.

Look away, Julian! There’s nothing for you to see here! The last time we checked in with the runway stunner, she and the New England Patriots hunk were headed in opposite directions after dating for about a year. The former lovebirds never announced their romance on social media, nor did they ever walk the red carpet hand-in-hand. Still, it’s heavily reported that their relationship began last summer. Adriana actually flew to Houston to watch her boyfriend in action against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51. They reportedly broke up shortly after due to conflicting schedules and battling over whether or not to have kids.

Clearly a woman as drop-dead gorgeous as Adriana doesn’t stay single and on the market for very long! While Matt and the Victoria’s Secret beauty haven’t officially confirmed their romance, the pictures from their date HEAVILY suggest they’re boyfriend and girlfriend. Matt was grabbing her hips and staring into Adriana’s eyes all night long. That being said, he is kinda of a modelizer, as he’s been previously spotted with Devon Windsor. Sounds like Adriana is his type!

