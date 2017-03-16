’13 Reasons Why’: Devin Druid Talks Expanding The Book, Selena Gomez & More

The release of ’13 Reasons Why’ is two weeks away, and if you’re needing some serious scoop about the series, we’ve got you covered. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to star Devin Druid about playing Tyler Down, being ‘blown away’ by Selena Gomez, and more!

For those who haven’t read the book, tell us a little about your character.

I play Tyler Down, he’s a troubled outcast who doesn’t fit in anywhere. He kind of gets bullied by people, so he tends to stay on the outside of things and stay under the radar. He finds solace sitting behind the camera, which he can use as physical and metaphorical mask to hide himself. Because behind the camera is where he’s in control. He becomes infatuated with Hannah Baker and falls in love with her, and in his inappropriate attempts to chase these feelings that he has for her, he finds himself in a moment in time that puts him on these cassette tapes and that he will regret for the rest of his life.

Are there going to be major changes from book to TV?

Our writers and showrunner are just so incredibly talented. Like, the most amazing people that you could ever hope to work with on a TV show. They’ve come up with just these ingenious scripts that focus on one tape per episode, which is really cool. Because we do have the extra time allotted with the show, I mean the book is around 300 pages, so we do have more time where we can really flesh out these characters and make them more 3-dimensional, whereas in the book you might not get to see a lot of them. On the show, you get to see their motives, their lives, their emotions, how this all really affects them and the aftermath.

What was it like working with Selena Gomez and Jay Asher?

Oh my gosh. Again, some of the most incredibly talented people I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting. Selena came down at the end of our shoot. Selena and her mother hosted us to a wonderful dinner at the end of shooting where we all got together. I knew that she was an incredibly talented human being, but I was blown away by how articulate, smart, and incredibly passionate she was about not just this but art in general. The drive that she had to really pursue this and make what she wanted I just thought was very respectable and very admiring.

And with Jay, it was the same thing. He was so confident in our ability to adapt his book. It was just a safe, relaxing, and comforting feeling for us as actors to have the complete faith of this author, because you don’t want to mess up his work.

What drew you to the role of Tyler?

Tyler is hiding so much, which I think is such an interesting thing because he’s got all these layers that you can peel back and expose as the show goes on. As the show goes on, so much happens and secrets are revealed, so it’s interesting to see, especially with the tapes, when you figure out who has listened to what and the different social interactions between the hierarchy of this school. These are all kids who don’t necessarily interact on a regular basis and this tape issue kind of brings them all together in a weird way. It’s really interesting to see how they all handle it in different ways, and I think the way Tyler is handling the situation is a very real and grounded issue that we have seen in the modern day. It circles back to more bullying and mental illness issues, which I think are very important stories to tell.

What’s the message you’re hoping to send to teens and viewers as a whole?

I’m really hoping the show sparks up this conversation about mental illnesses, specifically in teenagers. I know it’s a big issue for a a lot of people regardless of age, but I think that so many people don’t like to think of their kids of ever thinking this way. Everybody would like to assume that everything’s fine and dandy, but these are real, serious issues. Not even just that, sexual harassment, rape, all these incredibly horrifying things that happen to people this age and it doesn’t get talked about enough to the point where we can make a concrete solution and really help these kids. So I’m hoping that it brings this conversation maybe to the dinner table where parents and kids can talk about these things. If one kid who feels a certain way and can relate to Hannah Baker, if this show can help just one kid maybe find some solace somewhere, that’s what I’m hoping.

All 13 episodes of 13 Reasons Why will hit Netflix on March 31.

