Ben Affleck: Did The Pressures Of Being Batman Push Him Into Rehab? It ‘Really Threw Him’

REX/Shutterstock

It’s Bruce Wayne vs. Ben Affleck! On the heels of the actor’s successful rehab stint, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned whether or not the pressures of playing Batman on screen ‘threw him’ into heavy drinking. Here’s the scoop!

Move over Christian Bale, there’s a new superhero in town! As fans eagerly await the debut of Ben Affleck, 44, as Batman in the upcoming film, it’s heartbreaking to know that the actor had been suffering from alcohol addiction behind the scenes. “The pressures of being of being Batman and the Live By Night disappointments really threw him,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That being said, there was no single event which led to Ben seeking help, he proactively sought treatment on his own.”

Unfortunately, that’s just the beginning of the actor’s struggles. The divorce drama with Jennifer Garner, his wife of over a decade, only added an extra layer of stress and anxiety. “Ben dived into those movie projects initially to separate himself from his marriage woes, but it only compounded the problem,” the source continues. “He was never able to face the negatives and setbacks in life.” In an effort to cleanse his headspace, the movie star stepped down from the role of director in the newest Batman installment, but reportedly continues to work on the screenplay with writer Geoff Johns.

In more good news, Ben came forward about his successful rehab stay via Facebook on Mar. 14. “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction, something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” he wrote to his millions of fans. Could this be the reason why Jennifer has called off the divorce? Apparently the couple are “giving things another try,” according to People. Ben even gushed about the former Alias actress, whom he called his “co-parent,” in the heartwarming Facebook post. We’ve been rooting for them since day one!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Ben felt pressure to play Batman in the new movie?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.