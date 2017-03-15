Rachel Maddow: What To Know About The TV Host Who Released Trump’s Tax Returns

Courtesy of MSNBC

Rachel Maddow definitely threw President Donald Trump a curve ball when she released a portion of his 2005 tax returns on MSNBC on March 14. Here’s everything you need to know about this amazing TV journalist.

1. Rachel Maddow is very well educated.

Rachel Maddow, 43, has a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Stanford University and a doctorate in politics from the University of Oxford.

2. She has broken down barriers.

Rachel is the very first openly gay anchor to host a major prime-time news program in the United States. She is also holds the title of the first openly gay or lesbian American to win an international Rhodes Scholarship.

3. She has a very expansive career.

Rachel hosts the The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, and is also MSNBC’s special event co-anchor. She also had a syndicated talk radio program of the same name that aired on Air America Radio. She also authored a book about the role of the military in postwar American politics entitled Drift: The Unmooring of American Military Power.

4. She has been pretty open about her political views while still remaining impartial in her role as a journalist.

“I’m undoubtedly a liberal, which means that I’m in almost total agreement with the Eisenhower-era Republican party platform,” Rachel told the Valley Advocate. Interestingly, Rachel did not formally support any candidate during the 2008 election, including Barack Obama.

5. Rachel is open about her struggle with depression.

“It doesn’t take away from my joy or my work or my energy, but coping with depression is something that is part of the everyday way that I live and have lived for as long as I can remember,” Rachel said in a 2012 interview.

