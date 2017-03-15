Ides Of March: 5 Things To Know About The Important Day In Roman History

REX/Shutterstock

On March 15 in 44 BC, Roman history changed forever. This day became known as the notorious date that Julius Caesar was assassinated. His tragic death marked a shift in the Roman Empire and led to life-changing events. Here’s everything you need to know about the important day.

The Ides of March was a crucial and significantly important turning point for Roman history. It’s a day that played a role in the shift of power for the Romans, as well as the Civil war. And, no, it’s not to be confused for the Ryan Gosling, 36, and George Clooney, 55, 2011 political film. Here’s everything you need to know!

1. The Ides of March is a day on the Roman calendar that correlates with March 15, otherwise known as the beginning of the Roman year. It symbolizes the midpoint in the month, which is the 13th or the 15 on the Roman calendar.

2. The Ides referred to the first full moon of a specific month, which usually landed on the 15th. March, July, October and May are the particular months that the Ides fall on the 15th day.

3. It is notably known as the day that Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 BC at the age of 55. The Roman ruler was stabbed to death in front of the Roman senate in a brutal act carried out by his friend Marcus Junius Brutus, as well as, Gaius Cassius Longinus, Decimus Junius Brutus Albinus and over dozens of other Senators of the Roman Republic. Julius Caesar’s death was one of the many events that led to the shift from the Roman Republic to the Roman Empire [explained below]. His death also played a role in the start of the Civil war.

4. Julius Caesar’s death led to the demise of the Roman Republic, which also led to the rise of the Roman Empire. The Roman Republic was dominated by the aristocrats [wealthy class], and marked the overthrow of the Roman Kings. The Roman Empire, came after the Republic, and was the largest empire of the ancient world. The Empire was the ruling of emperors and was based on the Mediterranean sea.

5. “Beware of the Ides of March” — a saying you may have heard before. It was famously created by William Shakespeare in his play, “Julius Caesar”. Ancient history has claimed that before Julius Caesar was stabbed to death, he was warned by a soothsayer that something bad was going to happen on the Ides of March; a warning that Julius Caesar supposedly didn’t pay mind to. Therefore, Shakespeare penned the now famous saying.

HollywoodLifers, did you learn about Julius Caesar before reading this?