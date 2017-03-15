USC Trojans Vs. Providence Friars Live Stream: Watch The March Madness Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

This is it! There’s only one more slot left in the March Madness and both the USC Trojans and Providence Friars want it! These two teams will battle it out on March with, with a ticket to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament hanging in the balance. Don’t miss it.

Ever have a feeling of déjà vu? The University of Southern California Trojans faced the Providence Friars in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament, and now these two teams will tangle yet again. The stakes are much higher, as this time, they’ll fight for a chance just to make it to the tournament proper. One team will have a date with destiny while the other will pack their bags and head home. The final of the First Four games kicks off at 9:10 PM ET so tune in to see who walks away with the W.

The Friars are called “the hottest team you haven’t heard about lately,” according to CBS Sports, as Providence won their last six-regular season games. They sadly got bounced from the Big East tournament in the first round, which could have ensured their inclusion in March Madness bracket. They now have to fight their way in, but with victories over Xavier, Creighton, Butler and Marquette, the Friars have proven that they can pull off a miracle or two when on the court.

The Trojans, on the other hand, fell on their face towards the end of the regular season, losing four of their last six games. They had hoped that wins over UCLA and Southern Methodist University might propel them into the tournament, but no. They need to put down Providence if the Trojans want to take on the rest of the NCAA.

Plus, for USC, it’s a chance at redemption after Providence pulled off what many considered an upset in the first round of the 2016 tournament. With 1.5 seconds left on the clock, Rodney Bullock, 22, nailed a layup to put Providence over USC, 70-69.

“It was one of those experiences that happen so fast that you don’t feel anything,” Rodney told the Providence Journal, “but then you know it’s huge. You don’t remember anything for the next 24 hours but that play. It was a great moment. I’ll always cherish that moment.” Will he get another shot at glory? Providence would get eliminated in the second round by North Carolina. They might not even get that far, as the winner of this match faces Southern Methodist in the start of March Madness.

