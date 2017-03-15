UC Davis Vs. NC Central Live Stream: Watch The NCAA March Madness Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

It’s on! The UC Davis Aggies and the North Carolina Central Eagles are battling it out to emerge from the First Four and break into the NCAA men’s basketball Tournament. We’ve got your way to watch the game on Mar. 15 via live stream.

It’s make or break for UC Davis and North Carolina Central as they battle to get their first NCAA Tournament win. They’re in the First Four and the winner gets to move on as the 16th seed in the Midwest Division. While being a part of March Madness is a huge honor, the victor will have to face off against top ranked Kansas and a number 16 has never beat a number one team in the history of the tournament. But hey, there’s a reason “Madness” is in the tourney’s title so scroll down for live stream details.

NCCU is fortunate to have made it into the tourney after back to back losses in the regular season that snapped a 13 game winning streak. The team still managed to capture the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament title and head coach LeVelle Moton really wants his team to make a difference. “We’re not just going there to be a participant,” he told the Durham Herald Sun. “We’re going out there to win a basketball game.” His team is making their second ever appearance in March Madness, after a trip in 2014 ended in a first round loss to Iowa.

UC Davis is making their first appearance in the NCAA tournament and are coming off a stellar 22 win season, taking the Big West Conference. “It’s unbelievable,” Aggies head coach Jim Les said of their incredible run. “I’m so happy for these guys. They’ve worked so hard all year, and they deserve it. Great kids, great character and they’re a joy to coach.”

