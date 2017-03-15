Monaco Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Goals galore! That’s what the Manchester City and Monaco provided in their epic 5-3 first leg match and the decider in France on March. 15 should be a thriller. City hold the lead but this game could go either way, so, don’t miss any of the action!

Monaco versus Manchester City should be an epic Champions League game at the stunning Stade Louis II in Fontvieille. Both of these teams love to attack and there could be plenty of goals in this second leg tie too. The kick off is set for 3:45 PM ET.

The light blues hold the advantage after an incredible game in Manchester in which Pep Guardiola’s, 46, team netted five times although the visitors scored three goals themselves. This game is still in the balance and after Barcelona’s epic 6-1 victory over Bayern Munich then anything is possible.

City know if they can score the first goal then all the pressure will be on Monaco. That is why they are unlikely to play a defensive game and will look to the likes of Sergio Aguero, 28, to grab a vital away goal after their famous 5-3 first leg win.

The EPL team will be looking to the likes of Vincent Kompany, 30, to lead their defense so that they do not let in any soft goals to give the French some new found believe. City will have to be disciplined and it could be that the second leg is a more cagey affair than the first game.

Colombian striker Falcao, 30, could be the man that decides this tie. After a disappointing spell in the EPL he has found his form again and he could shoot Monaco to glory against City. Their other star player is Bernardo Silva, 22, who has the ability to find a winning pass and to turn any game on its head.

Monaco must score at least two goals in this tie, so, they are not just going to sit back for the entire 90 minutes and they must come-out and attack which should make this a very interesting game between two of the best teams in Europe.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that City will be able to hold on to their lead and progress to the next round of the Champions League? Leave your comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.