Bayer Leverkusen Vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Watch The Champions League

After their first clash, Atletico Madrid has the lead over Bayer Leverkusen. A spot in the Champions League quarterfinals is on the line in this March 15 match, so tune in to see who’s advancing to the next round!

The odds definitely not in Bayer Leverkusen’s favor. Not only did they lose to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16, but Die Werkself were at home at BayArena. The Germans will now have to overcome a severe 4-2 aggregate deficit when they roll into Vincente Calderon stadium in beautiful Madrid, Spain for this Match 15 match. The soccer showdown is set for 3:45 PM ET so don’t miss a second!

If Bayer needed any more bad news, they’ll be without defender Omer Toprak, 27, for this match, according to ESPN. The future Borussia Dortmund player hurt his ankle in the 1-1 match against Werder Bremen, which means he’s setting this one out. Bernd Leno, 25, “will probably be available,” according to the club, despite suffering a ruptured nasal cartilage after connecting with Bremen’s Gebre Selassie, 30. Bernd needed surgery for the injury, but the goalie is expected to be back in the net.

Omer also missed a late penalty kick, which wouldn’t be a big deal if it weren’t a recurring problem. Omer’s missed shot was the fifth unsuccessful attempt from six spot-kicks this season, which has Bayer’s sporting director Rudi Voller, 56, seeing red. “You can’t believe it,” he said. “We could easily have 10 points more by now. Let’s have hope for the next penalty.”

For Atletico Madrid, there’s some good news in this game: Fernando Torres could return to the pitch. The 32-year-old player suffered a scary head injury during a March 2 game with Deportivo de la Coruna, clashing with Alex Bergantinos, 31. Fernando returned to training, according to Sky Sports, and manager Diego Simeone said that Fernando could be cleared to return for this Champions League match. Fingers crossed.

