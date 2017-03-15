United States Vs. Venezuela Live Stream — Watch The World Baseball Classic

AP Images

Grand slam! Team USA will play Venezuela during Pool F play of the World Baseball Classic on Mar. 15th at 9pm EST at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Keep reading to catch every flyball online here!

Before the Major League of Baseball 2017 season begins, big leaguers from countries everywhere have been taking the field to battle it out in the World Baseball Classic tournament. The first round robin style round is over and the team from the United States squeaked by with a record of 2-1 from Pool C. USA will be meeting up in Pool F with Venezuela who earned a record of 2-2 in the first round of Pool D. Both of these teams hope to have a better showing in the second round, where they will play three more games before possibly advancing to the semifinal round beginning Mar. 20th at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Both of these teams are stacked with talented players so this should be an epic game. Team USA has 20 MLB All-Stars taking the field in the Classic. Sluggers like Andrew McCutchen, 30, and Buster Posey, 29, should be putting in quite the show for the fans. Miguel Cabrera, 33, and Jose Altuve, 26, will also be on the field playing in this first match-up between these two teams since 2009. That year Venezuela bested Team USA by finishing third while the guys from the states finished fourth.

The Venezuelan team also has solid fielding, hitting and pitching. Felix Hernandez, 30, of the Seattle Mariners has been doing work for his native country and could slow down the hot American bats. This should be an intense international exchange so don’t miss a single at strike.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this intense battle for world baseball supremacy? Can the Americans get the win on their home turf or will the guys from Venezuela pull off an upset? Let us know who you would like to win!

