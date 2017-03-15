Tiny Calls Off Divorce: How T.I Convinced Her Their Love Is Worth Staying Together For

FameFlyNet

You may want to sit down for this. Tiny has called OFF the divorce, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. T.I finally convinced her that their unshakable love is worth staying together for, and you’ll never believe how the rapper sweetly changed her mind.

This is AMAZING news! Family, friends, and fans of T.I, 36, and Tiny, 42, who’ve been praying that the couple would never officially pull the plug can finally breathe easy. “Tiny‘s taken the divorce off the table,” a source confirms to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “T.I promised her that his heart and man parts belong only to her. He’s nothing but committed to being the perfect husband and father to her and their kids. He was over-the-top with his words, going down on one knee and apologizing to Tiny for all the pain and suffering he caused.”

This incredible resolution comes just one day after the flip-flopping couple were spotted celebrating their reality show. Putting their personal lives ahead of business, T.I and Tiny decided stop filming The Family Hustle on the back of six epic seasons. At the wrap party on Mar. 13, the musicians looked happier than ever together, cheering the conclusion with close family and their adorable children — Clifford “King” Joseph III, Major Philant, and youngest daughter Heiress Diana. Talk about a picture perfect family!

Deep down, many friends knew T.I would eventually find a way back into Tiny’s heart after attending a Super Bowl party with Kristen Ingram. It definitely wasn’t easy for the hip hop icon to do, since Tiny was on a mission to uncover secretive texts and emails from random women. But in the end, LOVE PREVAILED! “T.I told her he’d never hurt her again,” the source continues. “It was an emotional moment, especially for Tiny because she’s been waiting for months for T.I to say this to her.” Rome wasn’t built in a day!

HollywoodLifers, are you super happy now that Tiny has called off the divorce? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.