T.I Slams Donald Trump To Defend Snoop Dogg In Vicious Instagram Rant You Can’t Unsee

REX/Shutterstock

Maybe Donald Trump will think twice next time before insulting one of hip hop’s greatest rappers. In a vicious Instagram rant, T.I jumped to Snoop Dogg’s aid after the President dissed him and his ‘Lavender’ music video on Twitter. Check it out!

Looks like Donald Trump, 70, is wildly outnumbered in this battle! After the President mocked Snoop Dogg‘s, 45, “failing career” on Twitter on Mar. 15, good friend T.I, 36, came to the rapper’s rescue to fire vicious shots of his own. “Snoop Dogg is a f*cking legend you f*cking tangerine tanned muskrat scrotum skin, Lacefront Possum fur wig wearing, alternative fact, atomic dog diarrhea face ass man ” he vented on Instagram. “Leave our legends’ names out of your f*cking old ass puppy piss smelling ass mouth.” What a mouthful!

Going back to Trump’s original tweet, he may want to reconsider calling out Snoop’s career. The “Gin And Juice” rapper just put out a brand new song titled “Lavender” that is sweeping the nation by storm because of it’s controversial music video. In it, Snoop mocks the former business mogul, points a gun at him, and SHOOTS him! The video is a direct response to U.S politics and even features a clown named “Ronald Krump” who dies at the end. Definitely not a subtle message!

In a matter of minutes, Trump once again used Twitter as a platform to air out his dirty laundry and fire back at the hip hop icon. “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President [Barack] Obama? Jail time!” Well, that would have never happened since Snoop actually likes the former President and the policies he established. Meanwhile, T.I sarcastically urged Trump to “continue dividing minorities, building barriers, alienating immigrants, and f*cking this country up like you’ve been doing.” SHOTS FIRED!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad T.I stood up for Snoop and bashed Trump? What do you think of his wild message?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.