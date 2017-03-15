‘The Vampire Diaries’ Shocker: Damon’s Proposal To Elena Cut From Finale

Image Courtesy of CW

While the ending of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ was beautiful and there was a very brief glance at a wedding ring on Elena’s hand, we have to wonder when that happened — and why we didn’t see it? Well, they filmed it!

The Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson revealed in an interview that they did consider showing something with the wedding on screen — or at least the engagement.

“We actually had a moment, which we didn’t have time for — everything got cut. I think the first cut came in 18 minutes over,” Kevin told TVGuide. “And there was a moment in the show where he proposed, and she responded after medical school. And the whole point of that moment was just to show that she became a doctor. And so we thought, ‘Oh, we’ll just put her in scrubs and we can cut that piece.'”

Of course we all caught that they were now married since she was wearing that ring, bu[t that’s definitely something Delena fans would have loved to see, especially since the other Salvatore brother gave up his life basically five minutes after marrying Caroline. But that was a balance Kevin and Julie Plec had to find — making every fan happy isn’t easy!

“What you really want the finale to do is say thank you. And so that was our goal and I really hope the audience understands. And it really is hard to please everyone,” he added. “And in another universe, if Elena hadn’t left the show in Season six, we might have had another ending because I am a Stelena ‘shipper, always. But this ending just makes me cry and makes me smile at the same time, and that’s what we really wanted to do. We wanted to cry, cry through laughter.”

