‘The Matrix’ Getting A Reboot? 1999 Cult Classic May Be Revived Nearly 20 Years Later

Whoa! Our minds are about to be blown again as the sci-fi action classic ‘The Matrix’ could be getting a reboot 20 years after the original film became a blockbuster. We’ve got more details on the project, right here!

Everything old is new again, including the 1999 movie sensation The Matrix. The film is SO iconic and was absolutely groundbreaking with its spectacular special effects, and 20 years later Warner Brothers thinks it’s time to dust off the plot about a computer hacker who discovers an alternate reality. Even though it’s reportedly in the early stages of development, The Hollywood Reporter says that the studio has already enlisted screenwriter Zak Penn, 48, to write a treatment and is looking at hottie Michael B. Jordan, 30, as a possible lead.

Of course fans of the The Matrix and its two sequels would want the Wachowski siblings involved in the project somehow, as they wrote and directed all three of the movies. At this point the brothers-turned-sisters are not attached to the new film, and hopefully the studio will at least get their stamp of approval as they move forward.

We’d love to see Keanu Reeves, 52, back in his role of Neo and he recently said that he would be up for returning to another installment of the film if the Wachowskis were involved. While promoting John Wick: Chapter 2, he said “They would have to write it and direct it. And then we’d see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that’d be weird, but why not?” Unfortunately for the actor, THR says the studio is hoping to go with a current A-list director and star so he won’t be getting his wish. Bummer.

HollywoodLifers, do you think a reboot of The Matrix is a good idea? Or do you wish Hollywood would stop remaking so many classic films?

