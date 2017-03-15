‘The Amazing Race’ Season 29 Cast Revealed: 22 Complete Strangers To Compete

‘The Amazing Race’ season 29 is going where the show has never gone before. This season, all 22 Racers are complete strangers who will meet for the first time on the starting line. See the photos of all the contestants and get to know them now!

Here’s how The Amazing Race season 29 will go down. Before the start of the competition, Racers will immediately compete in a challenge that will determine the order for picking a teammate. It’s based on nothing but first impressions. OMG!

These new pairs will have only a few moments to find out their teammate’s name before they start their race around the world that will span 9 countries, 17 cities, and 36,000 miles. The contestants this year include a model, a butcher, a college student, an auctioneer and more.

During the competition, Racers will be challenged with building and delivering desks and school supplies to children in Tanzania, skydiving in Norway, and bungee jumping 240 feet into the Corinth Canal in Greece. The first team to cross the final finish line will win the one million dollar prize and be crowned the winners of The Amazing Race season 29! Sounds like it’s going to be a great season!

“For years, The Amazing Race fans have suggested we line up complete strangers and match them up at the starting line to see what would happen. These newbie racers begin with no pre-existing relationships or emotional baggage, and the excitement of traveling around the world to complete dozens of gut-busting, mind-blowing challenges quickly ignites tension,” said Phil Keoghan, host of The Amazing Race, in a statement.

The new season of The Amazing Race premieres on a new date and time, Thursday, March 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

