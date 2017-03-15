Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and other similar services should watch out…because it looks like Taylor Swift may be joining them as a competitor. She even reportedly filed documents to start her own website — is it a streaming site of her very own!

Taylor Swift, 27, hasn’t been shy when it comes to publicly fighting streaming services over royalties for artists, and now, it looks like she’s taking matters into her own hands. The singer recently filed court documents for a website that she wants to feature “non-downloadable multi-media content in the nature of audio recordings,” according to TMZ.

The specifics of the site are not outlined, but TMZ points out that it sounds like a streaming service! However, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Taylor has no plans to start a streaming service that would compete with those like Spotify.

In case you forgot, Taylor famously pulled her music from Spotify in 2014, and explained that she decided to do so because she didn’t feel the site placed an “inherent value” on art. Her biggest issue with the service is that users can use it for free (they’ll just hear ads), so musicians are not able to feel like their work is valued. “Everybody’s complaining about how music sales are shrinking, but nobody’s changing the way they’re doing things,” she told TIME. “They keep running towards streaming, which is, for the most part, what has been shrinking the numbers of paid album sales.”

In 2015, she similarly blasted Apple Music for its policy that artists would not get paid royalties if customers listened to them during a three month ‘free trial’ period. The 27-year-old threatened to take her music off Apple, too, but just one day later, the company changed its policy, and now, Tay even stars in ads for Apple Music! SLAY.

