Stevie J & Friends ‘Shocked’ By Faith Evans’ Shade: He’s Been ‘So Good’ To Her

SHADE ALERT! Friends of Stevie J are totally shocked by Faith Evans’ nasty diss of calling her ex-beau a ‘drama addict.’ Apparently the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ reality star was nothing but ‘good’ to her during their romance. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details!

After months of dodging rumors about her supposed relationship with Stevie J, 45, Faith Evans, 43, finally set the record straight during an interview with The Breakfast Club. The singer referred to her ex-boyfriend as a total drama addict, an insult that has left Stevie and all his friends highly confused.”It bizarre’s that Faith is coming after Stevie like this,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The guy’s been so good to her.”

But if there’s anyone who can understand Faith’s perspective, it’s baby mama Joseline Hernandez. The Love & Hip Hop beauty knows first hand what it’s like to date the musician, even suffering many freak outs of her own. Their relationship grew so toxic that Joseline threatened to keep newborn daughter Bonnie Bella away from her father. Sure, things are looking much better and healthier now with the couple seemingly reconciling, but there were many months where Joseline and Stevie were constantly at each other’s throats.

In any case, Stevie believes he was a good guy during his romance with Faith and doesn’t understand where her anger is coming from. “He lent her almost a hundred grand to help her buy her first house, how any people do that?,” the insider continues. “Stevie has done nothing but try and help her. Everyone is so shocked that she’s shading him, it just doesn’t make sense.” Faith also explained the real reason why the former couple couldn’t make it work, blaming his need for constant drama as the key deal breaker. Fans of Love & Hip Hop can surely understand how Stevie can be overdramatic at times!

