Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Showers Him With Love With Romantic Poem On 29th Birthday

Ayesha Curry is a poet and she didn’t even know it! Steph Curry’s wife took to Instagram on March 14, her hubby’s 29th birthday, to gift him with a romantic message in the form of a poem that proved she was willing to to do anything to make his day special!

Ayesha Curry, 27, clearly loves her husband Steph Curry, 29, more than life itself. Or at least enough to take the time to bust a rhyme. The mother of two took to Instagram on March 14, the Golden State Warriors star’s birthday, to shower him with love.

“❤️❤️❤️Happiest of Happy Birthdays to the love of my life!” the celebrity chef captioned her adorable Instagram post, that included a selfie of her and Steph. “(clears throat)… Oh chooch why you gotta be so dang fiiiiiiiine. You’re literally like fine wine. Just getting better with time. Now you’re 29. Still all mine. Still dropping dimes. Still doing your thing. You make my heart sing. You drive me nuts… on your golf game, working on your putts. That’s okay though I’ll keep loving you. Like the day I said ‘I do’ when I was 22. Okay boo, time to celebrate you and all the amazing things you do…. and if you don’t know, now you know insta … boom boom 🎤🎤🎤(mic drop).”

Wow! Who know that Ayesha had such a way with words? Seems like Steph’s wifey is quite the poet and definitely found a very unique way to let her NBA all-star hubby know just how much she cares about him on his birthday. We hope that Steph, Ayesha and the rest of their family enjoyed celebrating his birthday!

