Snoop Dogg Couldn’t Care Less That Donald Trump Blasted Him For His ‘Lavender’ Video

We never thought we’d see the day that a sitting president would get in a Twitter feud with a rapper, but now we’ve got one thanks to Donald Trump. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Snoop Dogg is blowing off the prez’s big diss.

Snoop Dogg made a huge political statement about how much he thinks President Donald Trump, 70, is a clown when he featured a painted face impersonator in his new video for “Lavender.” The 45-year-old even pulls a fake gun on him and fires it, as a toy flag reading “bang” pops out. That didn’t set well with the Trumpster, who dissed the 45-year-old’s “failed career” on Twitter Mar. 15. It’s all water off a dog’s back when it comes to the always chill rapper. “Snoop doesn’t care about the negativity that is coming from the video fallout and what Trump thinks about the song or his career. Snoop is going to be on Trump’s case as long as he is in the White House. Snoop wants to continue to bash Trump,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

The iconic rapper recently told Billboard that, “I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f***ing clown as president,” he said. “And the s*** that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being,” he revealed about “Lavender.” He even blasted Trump’s policies as “clown s***.” HAH!

“Even though the President will not be there, he would actually love to perform the song at the White House Correspondents Dinner and take a few jabs at the President during it. He knows he won’t be invited, but he wants to do it really bad,” our insider adds. That would be completely epic if Snoop was able to throw down at the event, but they usually don’t have musical talent perform so he’s out of luck there.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it was beneath the president to be insulting Snoop on Twitter?

