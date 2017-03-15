Chris Evans & Scarlett Johansson Dating? Co-Stars Find Love After Her Divorce: Report

REX/Shutterstock

New couple alert? Scarlett Johansson’s allegedly moved on from Romain Dauriac with her ‘Avengers’ co-star Chris Evans, according to a new report! Their reported romance apparently sparked at the 2017 Oscars in the most unexpected way!

Chris Evans, with the smooth moves! While it’s no surprise that the actor, 35, has great game, we didn’t expect that he would “whisper” some sweet nothings into Scarlett Johansson‘s ear! But, that’s exactly what he did at the 2017 Oscars on Feb. 26, as reported by Star magazine. What?!

“Scarlett and Chris both asked to be seated next to each other at the ceremony,” a source told the mag. “It sure looked like something was going on — he was whispering in her ear, she kept blushing.” Although they’ve been close friends for about 10 years, having worked on films together, such as, Avengers, “timing is everything,” and this was apparently the right time.

Scarlett and Chris both split with their exes just two weeks apart in the beginning of 2017. It was reported that she and Romain Dauriac, were over on Jan. 25. However, it was also been reported that she and Romain have been apart since the summer [2016]. While it’s unclear when they exactly split, what the public does know is that the two are locked into a nasty divorce and custody battle.

Then there’s Chris. The actor split from his girlfriend of less than one year, Jenny Slate, 34, in Jan. 2017. While we’d love to see Scarlett and Chris together, their splits seem a bit fresh, don’t you think?

Now, “A lot of people suspect they might become an item,” according to the mag’s source. Which begs the question, if these rumors are true, will we see something steamy on-screen for the upcoming Avengers films?

While the two have yet to speak out publicly about the romance rumors, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Scarlett isn’t afraid to put herself out there again when it comes to finding love. “Scarlett is not going to wait for potential love to happen. If she happens to want to date someone, she will,” our source said. We learned that she just wants to get on with her life and live it to the fullest! And, we don’t blame her!

Right now, she and Romain are in the midst of a messy custody battle over their baby girl, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, 2. Scarjo filed divorce docs in a New York City court on March 7, where she requested primary physical custody of she and Romain’s daughter. Soon after, he hit back when he requested for his actress-ex to withdraw her public divorce filing for their sake of their child. Romain’s lawyer, Hal Mayerson, even told the PEOPLE on March 8, that Romain plans to fight for legal custody of baby Rose. Scarlett and Romain were reportedly in private negotiations about their split before Scarjo decided to go public with her filing. So, it’s safe to say there was an obvious bump in the road at some point. But, hey, there’s always Chris Evans, right?…

HollywoodLifers, would you want to see Scarlett and Chris date? Tell us your thoughts, below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.