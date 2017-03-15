Rihanna & Adam Driver Set To Star In Musical Movie Together

REX/Shutterstock

Rihanna is bringing her singing chops to the big screen! The 29-year-old has officially joined the upcoming musical film, ‘Annette’ in a leading role!

Update: A rep for Rihanna says she is not part of the project.

This is what happens when a Star Wars villain joins a pop star: a musical movie. Adam Driver and Rihanna will star in the drama directed by Leos Carax, our sister publication Variety reported. Originally, Rooney Mara was also a lead in the film, but couldn’t continue due to other commitments.

Rihanna is slowing starring in more and more film roles, which took off after her stint in 2012’s Battleship; she’s currently also filming Ocean’s Eight in New York City with a slew of A-listers. After Battleship, she admitted that she loves doing films and wants to do more. “I just want to pick films that are wise for me and roles that I can pull off, nothing that is too big for me,” she told BBC Radio 1.

As for Adam Driver, he also recently wrapped filming the final season of Girls on HBO, and will be reprising his role of Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi set to come out in December 2018.

We saw Adam sing in the 2013 film Inside Llewyn Davis, which he nailed — but it wasn’t easy. “Singing is very scary anyway. I don’t know what else you could do that is more vulnerable — maybe dancing — than singing,” he told IndieWire. He also graduated from Juilliard, which many assume that means he has training in singing — but that’s not true.

“They keep the music department very separate from the actors at Juilliard,” he said. “I am musical, though. I grew up in church and did a lot of singing at choir and a lot of singing at choir in school and playing the piano, things like that — but I wouldn’t call myself a musician by any means.”

