Raven Slams Nick Viall After Brutal ‘Bachelor’ Split: He Should Have Done It Sooner

Image Courtesy of ABC

Nick Viall dumped Raven Gates on the finale of Season 21 of ‘The Bachelor’ on March 13, but not before letting her give a romantic speech to him. Now Raven has come out totally dissing him, saying she wishes he’d done it sooner.

Before Nick Viall, 36, broke Raven Gates‘ heart on the Bachelor season finale on March 13, he let her gush about how much she loved him — for a while. This definitely stirred up some controversy among fans. But did it bother the 25-year-old contestant herself that Nick had let her give her romantic speech before he told her he was proposing to Vanessa Gates, 29, instead of her? Kinda.

“That was a question that I had for him that was in the back of my mind that I didn’t get to ask him yesterday,” Raven said during a conference call with Us Weekly on March 14, the day after the Bachelor season finale and After the Final Rose special aired. “But I did wonder why he didn’t give me [that] courtesy.”

“But I also understand that he knows me well enough that he knows I love to say what I’m feeling, and I love to leave it all out on the table, and so I really think he was just giving me that opportunity,” Raven continued. “I did have that question for him, so I am curious about it, but I felt like I already knew the answer, that he was going to say that he wanted me to leave it all out on the table because that’s ultimately what I would have wanted.”

Just to give you a little refresher in case you have already forgotten how things went down on the finale, here’s what Raven said to Nick before their split: “I want you to know that I’m ready and I couldn’t be more sure, and that I love you.” Aw, Raven! We love you!

To be fair, Nick himself revealed in an interview on Good Morning America that same day how horrible it felt to end things with Raven. “It was terrible,” Nick said, sitting next to his fiancée Vanessa. “It sucks, to be honest. I mean, Raven’s great, and like I said last night, I mean I certainly empathize with her, with Raven’s position. I’d been in that position twice, and it was very heartbreaking and difficult. I felt terrible. There was no good way to do it. I just appreciate how gracious she was. It was tough.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nick should have broken things off with Raven before her romantic speech? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.