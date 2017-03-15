Pregnant Texas Model, 19, Killed By Freight Train When She Gets Trapped Between Tracks

Courtesy of Facebook

This is simply horrifying! A pregnant 19-year-old was posing for a modeling shoot on railroad tracks when she heard a train coming, escaped to another set of tracks and was hit and killed by a second train. We’ve got the heartbreaking details

How devastating! Up and coming model Fredzania Thompson was doing a glamorous modeling shoot on some train tracks near her Navosta, TX home when tragedy struck. The pregnant 19-year-old was at a junction between two separate rail lines, and when she heard one train coming she moved to get out of the way, unaware that a second train was approaching on the track she tried to escape to. She was struck and killed Mar. 10, and it’s just so heartbreaking because she had everything going for her in life.

Known by friends as Zanie, she was about to celebrate turning 20 on Mar. 13 and was engaged to her 25-year-old boyfriend, Darnell Chatman. The couple learned a month ago that they were expecting their first child together, which makes her death even more sad. She was smiling and happy in her final moments, posing for the camera in black leggings and a matching top that showed off her still-flat midriff. Her strappy black heels are leaning against the train tracks and you can see the two separate lines behind her. It’s so chilling to think shortly after the photo was taken she was killed.

As to how this unthinkable tragedy unfolded, Zanie moved to avoid one freight train only to get hit by another one. “Basically, you have two railroad tracks there, one is Burlington Northern to the west and one is Union Pacific to the east, and she was in between the two tracks,” Navasota Assistant City Manager Shawn Myatt said. “Burlington Northern had a train on their track coming and she turned back to the east to walk across the Union Pacific track and walked right in front of the Union Pacific train that was heading south.” Oh man, what are the chances of that!

