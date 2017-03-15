Courtesy of TMZ

Uh-oh, watch out, Tyga! PnB Rock has his eye on T’s girl, Kylie Jenner, and he’s letting the rapper know he won’t hesitate to swoop in on the 19-year-old if she gives him vibes that she’s interested. See what he said here!

Kylie Jenner, 19, was caught listening to PnB Rock’s song, “Selfish,” in a recent Snapchat video, so naturally, a cameraman who caught up with him at the airport had to ask about it. “Hey, Tyga, man, watch it,” PnB smirked, issuing a warning to Kylie’s boyfriend. “I’m a real street n***a, you feel me? I’m comin’ for everybody, I’m selfish for everybody.”

When pushed as to whether he’d actually swoop in and make a move on Kylie if the opportunity presented itself, PnB had no hesitations. “Skiiiiirt, definitely!” he said. “I’m on ya. [Tyga] knows, if he had the chance, he’d do it to the next n***a, you feel me?”

The timing of this is pretty interesting, as it’s recently been rumored that there’s some trouble in Kylie and Tyga’s relationship. The two attempted to quiet the reports by stepping out with her family for a movie night on March 13, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that there’s still some problems.

Our insider revealed that Kylie and Tyga have recently been “growing apart,” and that the 19-year-old isn’t “in love” with the rapper. “Tyga likes to go our clubbing and have fun all the time, while Kylie is more of a homebody,” our source explained. “She’s perfectly happy spending Saturday nights at the house Snapchatting with her friends and watching Netflix.” Obviously, these two aren’t just throwing the towel in and giving up, but T better hope Kylie doesn’t give PnB any indication that she’s ready for him to swoop in — because he totally will!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie would ever leave Tyga for PnB Rock? Do you think PnB will ever actually swoop in?

