Paris Jackson Admits She Was Her Dad’s ‘Favorite’: ‘I Was Perfect’ In His Eyes

Image Courtesy of Jean-Paul Goude

Paris Jackson has landed yet another magazine cover and looks amazing on ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ as she opened up about her relationship with her father, Michael Jackson, and how she handles the haters.

We were so excited when we caught a glimpse of Paris Jackson, 18, posing for a chic Parisian shoot, and now you can see the stunning images of the covergirl in their entirety in the April issue of Harper’s Bazaar! She may be adjusting to life in the spotlight, but she said she doesn’t let the haters get to her. “You’re on their mind—how is that a bad thing? Doesn’t matter if they’re saying good or bad things about you. They’re thinking about you enough to write about you. You just can’t care… Not everybody is going to be happy with what you do. If you’re not happy with what you’re doing, that’s a problem. If you’re happy, who gives a f*ck?”

From Dior to Burberry and Chanel, Paris looks beyond glam for the retro shoot — and we especially love the shot of her jumping in the air in a red tulle skirt. On the cover, she commands attention in a plunging dress and looks just like Madonna with her piercing blue eyes and blonde pixie cut.

She also opened up about life at home with her dad, Michael Jackson, and what it was like being the only girl. “When I was a kid, I was with my dad and my two brothers. Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl. I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad’s eyes,” she said.

The teen is committed to using her platform to send a positive message regarding her political beliefs. “Plenty of times I’ve thought about not doing anything in the public eye and having my own private life. Then I started seeing how everything in the world is going. And I feel like each year it’s getting worse… I know there are a lot of people who would feel very blessed to be in my position, so I want to use it for important things.”

For more from Paris, be sure to scoop up the April issue of the magazine.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.