Selena Gomez & Orlando Bloom: Is He Chasing Her After Split From Katy Perry?

Orlando Bloom’s single and ready to mingle after splitting from Katy Perry, and he has his sights set on one lady in particular, according to a new report. Is it rumored fling Selena Gomez? Find out, right here!

Someone’s not sick of that same old love! Orlando Bloom, 40, has allegedly been pursuing his one-time alleged fling Selena Gomez, 24, according to a source who spoke to Star magazine. After breaking up with girlfriend Katy Perry, 32, at the end of February 2017, Orlando isn’t wasting any time being single; he’s apparently determined to get Selena!

“Orlando began blowing up Selena’s phone the day he and Katy broke up,” the friend told Star magazine. “Orlando doesn’t take Selena’s relationship with The Weeknd seriously. If anything, that makes it more of a challenge.”

Wow! That’s incredibly bold of him! Though she’s had some fun times in the past with Orlando, Selena is head over heels in love with The Weekend; she definitely wouldn’t appreciate that line of thinking! In fact, the couple are practically inseparable, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Selena joined her beau in Europe for a fun romp between tour dates, and then cheered him on at a few concerts. When she headed back to the US, being apart “feels like agony,” the source said!

They’re so into each other that they’ve worked on new music together while they were in Europe. At least one of those songs is a majorly sexy love song, a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY! Back home, Selena shared that she was in the studio, hopefully writing more songs about her dude. As far as we know, there’s nothing in the works about Orlando!

