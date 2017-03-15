Nina Dobrev Flashes Bra In Sexy Sheer Shirt At ‘THR’ Power Stylists Dinner

SplashNews

Nina Dobrev looked absolutely gorgeous at ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Power Stylists Dinner in LA on March 15th and we’re obsessed with her outfit. She flashed her bra in a sexy sheer shirt and she looked amazing. What did you guys think of her look?

Nina Dobrev, 28, headed to The Hollywood Reporter Power Stylists Dinner hosted by THR and Jimmy Choo at The Ponte in LA on March 15th when she opted to wear a seriously sexy outfit. Nina went with an all-black ensemble and even rocked a completely see-through top tucked into trousers. We usually see Nina in cute little mini dresses, so this outfit was refreshing and a fun change.

Nina attended the event to support her Ilaria Urbinati, her long-time stylist, and she looked amazing. Nina opted to wear a black Elie Saab ensemble and it was perfect. She rocked a sheer black long sleeve turtleneck covered in polka dots and tucked it into a pair of high-waisted skinny-leg trousers with gold zipper accents on the ankles.

We are obsessed with Nina’s sheer top which was completely see-through, showing off her black bra underneath. She put her bra on full display in this look, but it wasn’t too risque, which we liked. The shirt was the perfect mix of covered up but revealing. Nina added a bold pop of color to her look with a pair of bright red, pointy-toed suede pumps, and even went so far as to add a bold red lip as well.

We absolutely love Nina’s look from head-to-toe and we love how classy, yet sexy this entire outfit is. What do you guys think of Nina’s sexy sheer look — do you love it as much as we do?

