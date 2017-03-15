Nicki Minaj Celebrates Massive Success Of Remy Ma Diss Track ‘No Frauds’

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Slay! Nicki Minaj’s Remy Ma diss track ‘No Frauds’ has been hugely successful since its release late last week, and now, the rapper is celebrating. Did she just win the war? Take a look!

“#NoFrauds is the #1 MOST ADDED song on both urban AND rhythmic radio in America this week. #RegretInYourTears #2 MOST ADDED song on Top 40 🙏🏽 Can’t thank you guys enough!!! ♥️ Thank you to all the radio stations & DJ’s #LookAtGOD 👀,” Nicki Minaj wrote on Instagram on March 15.

Not only is “No Frauds,” her Remy Ma diss track, super successful right now, but so is another single she dropped late last week — “Regret In Your Tears”. And that track seems to be about her ex, Meek Mill. So obviously, Nicki’s fans love when she goes hard on those who have done her wrong.

As we previously told you, Nicki’s “No Frauds” is a clapback at Remy Ma’s “ShETHER,” which was a Nicki diss track. And when Nicki released her track, her fans went wild. So much so, in fact, that the song became “the #1 MOST ADDED song on both urban AND rhythmic radio this week,” as she pointed out earlier today. And we can only imagine the song will keep charting for weeks to come.

The only thing we’re wondering now is — does this mean Nicki won the war between her and Remy Ma? What do you think?

