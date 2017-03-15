Meek Mill Charged With Assault After ‘Heated’ Meeting With A Fan — Shocking Report

Courtesy of TMZ

What’s with celebrities refusing selfies these days? Shortly after getting into a ‘heated altercation’ with an airport employee who wanted a picture, Meek Mill was reportedly charged with assault by St. Louis police on Mar. 15. Read all the shocking details, here!

Let this be a lesson to all Meek Mill, 29, super fans — don’t ask him for photos at the airport! One unlucky St. Louis International Airport employee made that critical mistake on Mar. 15, resulting in full-fledged attack from the rapper and his crew, according to TMZ. Sources claim the interaction between the fan and Meek took a nasty, heated turn almost out of nowhere, resulting in a sudden charge from St. Louis cops. Now, the publication can confirm that Meek, along with two airport employees, was charged with assault after being questioned by police.

Photos taken by eyewitnesses show Meek standing with his back pressed against a cop in full uniform. It appears the hip hop star’s arms are tied behind his back, but it’s hard to tell if handcuffs were used. When the news first broke, TMZ believed that the “Litty” hitmaker wasn’t one of the three men arrested because five minutes before posting their story, the site received a different photo of him casually ordering pizza. Since Meek is already on probation for a weapons and drug conviction, this latest assault charge could be a serious violation.

To gain further insight on the situation, HollywoodLife.com received an EXCLUSIVE comment from Jeff Lea, Public Relations Manager at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. “At approximately 3 p.m., on Wednesday, March 15, St. Louis Airport Police responded to a disturbance call involving several males fighting in the Terminal 1 Ticketing Lobby at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.”

“Upon arriving, several people involved in the fight fled but Police were able to detain three males ages 22, 24 and 29. The three people included two airline contract employees. The third was an airline passenger scheduled to fly out of St. Louis. The three men have been charged with Assault Prohibitive and given a summons in lieu of arrest and given a court date to answer to the charges in St. Louis County Courts.”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Meek was charged with assault after refusing a selfie? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.