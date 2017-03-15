Little Mix Fighting? The Instagram Photos That Have Fans Worried They’re Breaking Up

REX/Shutterstock

Trouble in paradise? After Perrie Edwards cropped out Jesy Nelson in an Instagram photo, fans are extremely worried that the Little Mix girls aren’t, well, mixing that nicely anymore. Could this girl group be on the verge of a breakup? See the shocking evidence!

It seems like more and more boy bands and girl groups just can’t make it work! First it happened to One Direction when Zayn Malik left, then to Fifth Harmony when Camila Cabello bailed, and now it might be happening to Little Mix. Don’t believe the rumors? You might want to sit down for this. When Little Mix posted a photo of themselves at the Kids’ Choice Awards to Instagram, they cropped out Jesy Nelson entirely! The singers claim it’s because Jesy disliked the way she looked at the event.

Orange eye 👀 to match the orange barn 💁🏻 makeup by @heidiunlik3ly hair by @aaroncarlohair #KCAs A post shared by @jesynelson on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

But here’s where it gets fishy. If the radiant redhead REALLY thought that, then why would she post a million selfies from the Kids’ Choice Awards to her personal Instagram account? Jesy literally uploaded SIX photos of herself wearing that blue and white dress on the orange carpet on Mar. 11 — one of which includes the other three girls of Little Mix. Fans were quick to notice the opposing stories, commenting, “I find it weird that Jesy wanted to be cut out because she apparently didn’t like any of the photos, but if you go to her Instagram there’s a photo of all 4 at Nickelodeon.”

Some followers even threw in their own two cents on the scenario, claiming Perrie Edwards and her bandmate have been butting heads for a long time. “I know the real reason why Jesy is cropped out, but when I heard rumors that Jesy and Perrie were fighting I nearly cried.” This would be such a bummer since the girls looked so happy together performing “Shoutout To My Ex” at the Kids’ Choice Awards! Please don’t split up!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the rumors are true — are the girls of Little Mix fighting or breaking up?

