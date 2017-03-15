LeBron James Crashes Into Kyrie Irving While Chasing Loose Ball: See Painful Collision

Image Courtesy of ESPN

OUCH! When the king is coming at you full force, you’re going to get smoked. And, that’s exactly what happened to Kyrie Irving when LeBron James caught a rebound on the fly. But, it’s what LeBron did after he plowed over Kyrie, that really made fans go wild! Watch!

Kyrie Irving you good?! The 24-year-old point guard took at major hit during the Cavaliers home game against the Pistons on March 14. And, we mean major, as in all 6’8″ of LeBron James‘ and his 250 lbs. of muscle smashing him to the ground. James caught a rebound from the Pistons on the fly and turned around so quick to head down court that he completely didn’t see Irving. As a result, he plowed over he Cavs point guard and the crowd roared in shock.

BUT, James proved to be a standup guy, and straight class act when he immediately leaned down to help his teammate up. When the two collided, the ball went loose, but James’ first concern was to help Irving off of the ground. Then, James proved why he’s got three NBA championships by quickly snagging the loose ball before it went out of bounds. It’s almost like we can smell another ring on the horizon…

Nonetheless, the Cavs admittedly have some cleaning up to do when it comes to their struggle with defense and rebounds. Although they did pull the W over the Pistons, 128-96, that was only their second win out of their last six games.

Now, we also have to factor in the tough loss the Cavs suffered when their power forward, Kevin Love, 28, had to undergo knee surgery on Feb. 14. The four-time All Star was experiencing some difficult knee pain leading up to his surgery, regardless of his incredible performances throughout this season. He had to take a 6-week break from the the Cavs lineup after his arthroscopic surgery, which James said, “Sucked.” Love’s rehabilitation caused him to miss the All-Star game in New Orleans, an event he was a lock to shine at. Not to mention, he’s having the best season of his Cavs career, if we do say so ourselves.

Love sparked major speculation that he would be returning to the court sooner than later when he posted a photo of an orange Cavs jersey — the same jersey the team actually sported in the Pistons game last night — on Instagram, March 14. Love’s photo showed his number 0 jersey hanging in his locker room before the Cavs defeated Detroit.

Then, a sigh of relief could have been heard across the board when the Cavs GM, David Griffin revealed that Love could make a triumphant return during the team’s trip on March 18. To our surprise, Griffin revealed that Love joined his teammates for 3-on-3 drills on March 14. But, no decision has been made as of yet. Griffin said that the team will monitor how he responds since his Feb. 14 surgery, and they will go from there. Fingers crossed Love’s coming home!

