Jennifer Aniston Looks Exactly The Same 17 Years Later — How It Cost Her $1.5 Million

Looking this good doesn’t come cheap! Jennifer Aniston looks almost identical to her 31-year-old self, which was 17 years ago! When you tally up her beauty treatments and procedures, it costs over $1.5 million dollars to look this good!

Jennifer Aniston, 48, has barely aged since we first saw her and loved her on Friends, many years ago. In fact, I think she looks even better with age!

Of course, like every Hollywood starlet, it’s her job to look good, and that takes a lot of time, effort and money.

DailyMail tried adding up Jen’s rumored beauty routine and estimate it costs about $86,000 dollars a year, or almost $1.5 million dollars over the course of 17 years.

FOOD: $20,000 — They estimate she spends about $20,000 a year on her diet, which is low carb and high protein. Jen has said: “Breakfast is usually avocado on Ezekiel toast [bread which is high in protein and contains sprouted grains] or a smoothie. For me, not eating gluten is more of a vanity thing. A diet heavy in carbs is not that great in terms of weight.”

BEAUTY: $7,300 — Facial treatments cost about $7,300 a year and vary from drugstore creams like Aveeno (she is a brand ambassador) to expensive in-office procedures like the CACI laser facial, which is like a non-invasive face lift you can get once a month. Jen says: “I love lasers and Thermage and Ultherapy [ultrasound facials]. I also like a good microcurrent facial.”

She’s also reportedly a fan of the Red Carpet Facial at the Tracie Martyn Spa, which costs $450.

FITNESS: $45,000 — Her workout routine costs another $45,000 a year, thanks to a gym in her home and personal training sessions with Mandy Ingber.

Jen told People: “I have a trainer, a wonderful woman who I do this spin-yoga class [with]. We spin for half an hour, and then do yoga for 40 minutes. That’s pretty intense…Then I go to a gym, where I do strength training or just my own thing on the treadmill, the bike, or the elliptical, just to change things up. [It’s] really good to get sprints in, to get in that interval training, because it’s monotonous to do one pace. It’s good to pump it up and then take it down.”

HAIR: $8,500 — Jen gets her hair cut and styled by celeb hairstylist and her BFF of almost 20 years Chris McMillan. He charges around $600 for a cut. Her hair color is done by Michael Canale, who was reportedly charging $320 back in 2014.

MAKEUP: $825 — Jen doesn’t wear too much makeup on her days off, but when she does, she prefers brands like Chanel and Giorgio Armani. She uses the Armani Face Fabric Foundation if she needs more coverage. She wore shade #8 at the 2017 Oscars, which costs $42 a bottle.

BROWS: $900 — Jen goes to brow guru Anastasia Soare, who basically only has celebrity clients, including Kim Kardashian.

TANNING: $2,300 — Jen hits up the Ibiza Tanning Salon in West Hollywood, Calif. for an airbrush tan weekly. Cost: $45.

NECK: $475 — Jen reportedly uses the Euoko Fractional Neck Lift Concentrate which is $475 a jar to keep everything tight.

PLASTIC SURGERY: $30,500 — People speculate that Jen has had two nose jobs and a possible breast lift.

This translates to around $85,000 a year, plus $30,000 for possible plastic surgeries. Since 2000, that would be a price tag of $1.475 million dollars!

