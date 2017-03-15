Ivanka Trump & Justin Trudeau Take In Broadway Show Together Amid Rumors Of Crush

REX/Shutterstock

The Ivanka Trump and Justin Trudeau saga continues! The internet basically set itself on fire after seeing Donald Trump’s daughter make goo-goo eyes at the Canadian Prime Minister on Feb. 13, and now the duo have gone to a Broadway show together!

Justin Trudeau, 45, gave the touching opening comments for Canadian-produced play Come From Away on Broadway on March 15, and an unexpected political figure was in attendance: Ivanka Trump, 35! Yes, you read that right, the duo are hanging out again after the voters unleashed on her for looking like an obsessed fangirl the last time they met!

Ironically, the play is about different nations of people coming together after 9/11, which makes us think this is a symbol for Ivanka and the PM finding common ground. According to the NY Daily News, Justin gushed about how hard the cast and crew “worked to pull together such an extraordinary crowd to celebrate this story of friendship during extraordinarily difficult times between individuals between countries,” while also talking about “the close relationship between the United States and Canada.”

"The world gets to see what it is to lean on each other and be there for each other through the darkest times" @JustinTrudeau #ComeFromAway pic.twitter.com/Q5mODQSsA1 — Chris Ensing (@ChrisEnsingCBC) March 16, 2017

Surely this will send fans on the internet into a tizzy, because they could barely handle the photos from Ivanka and Justin’s meeting on March 15. Ivanka stared at him like he was a piece of meat, and we couldn’t relate any harder if we tried. Of course, the beautiful daughter of Donald Trump, 70, is married to Jared Kushner, 36, but a little crush never hurt anybody and who DOESN’T have a crush on Justin? Don’t get the wrong idea, though, there was nothing romantic about this meeting. Former governor turned Trump ambassador Nikki Haley was also in attendance.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Ivanka and Justin going to a Broadway show together? Let us know!

