Hilary Duff On Dating: ‘Being Single Sucks’ — I Attract ‘Old Men’

Image Courtesy of Eric Ray Davidson for RedBook Magazine

Hilary Duff may be currently loved up with her new boyfriend, Matthew Koma, but she admitted that dating isn’t always easy — especially in Hollywood!

Hilary Duff, 29, is all smiles on the cover of Redbook‘s April 2017 issue, where the songstress opened up about how she balances motherhood and her busy work schedule and even admitted that she isn’t immune to mom guilt. “I always feel torn or guilty about something. I’m not working right now, and at first I stressed about that, like, ‘Oh, I shouldn’t stay still this long.’ And that’s ridiculous. I have a child; it’s totally fine to not be slammed all the time,” she said. “It feels really good to not be on someone else’s schedule—besides Luca’s. I’m basically his chauffeur!”

The songstress, who recently enjoyed a romantic vacation in Costa Rica with her new beau, Matthew Koma, admitted that dating in LA leaves much to be desired. “I never think being single sucks until I go out in L.A. with my girlfriends and the options are terrible. I really attract the old men!”

The star is committed to co-parenting her son, Luca, with her ex, Mike Comrie. “Some of my friends tell me, ‘God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him.’ I’m divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it’s just normal. But it’s true, I do get a break. I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road, and when he got home I was like, ‘He’s yours! Bye!'”

Although she would’ve loved to have another child close in age to Luca, she is okay with the reality of it not happening. “I’ve gotten over the fact that I’m not going to have a baby that’s close in age with Luca,” she admitted. “It sucked when everyone would be like, ‘When are you having another?’ I’d be like, ‘Do you know what’s happening right now? I’m not having another.’ You get engaged: ‘When’s the wedding?’ You get married: ‘When’s the baby?’ You have a baby: ‘When’s the next one?’… I’m cherishing the now. Besides, watch: I’ll probably get some evil spawn of Hilary the next time around.”

For more on Hilary, be sure to scoop up the April issue of the magazine.

