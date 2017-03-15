If you didn’t already consider Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid #RelationshipGoals, just watch this video! The supermodel interviewed her man for his new Versace campaign and his one-word response about her was PERFECTION.

Gigi Hadid, 21, photographed her boyfriend, Zayn Malik’s, new VersusUncensored campaign for Versace, and the brand uploaded a cute behind-the-scenes video of the singer on March 13. In the clip, Gigi is actually the one interviewing Zayn, and she kicks it off by asking, “When you’re alone, who do you want next to you?”

The former One Direction singer wastes absolutely no time giving his answer. Before she’s even finished reciting the entire question, he responds, “You,” with the most adorable smile on his face. AHHH! The supermodel is obviously flattered, and off-camera, you can hear her tell him, “Thank you baby.”

With some input from Gigi, Zayn also reveals that he’d want his and Gigi’s dogs and family members with him, too. After a year and a half of dating, it’s pretty clear these two are super serious about one another!

Recently, this hot couple took their love to Paris — Gigi was in town for Fashion Week, so Zayn was there supporting her, of course — and they were photographed flaunting their romance all over the city. And when they’re not out in public packing on the PDA, they always make sure to let us in on their relationship with sweet social media selfies that are always too cute for words.

Gigi revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month that she and Zayn originally met at a mutual friend’s birthday party, which got her excited to see him again at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which he was expected to attend. When he didn’t show, she was obviously disappointed, but later that week, they went on their first date. “We played it cool for, like, ten minutes and then I was like, ‘You’re really cute,'” she admitted. “We connected, like, really quickly.”

