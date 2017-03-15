Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Second Immigration Ban Hours Before It Was To Take Effect

REX/Shutterstock

Stopped again! On March 15, a federal judge froze President Donald Trump’s new executive order nationwide — the second immigration ban from his administration — hours before it was going to take effect!

On March 15, President Donald Trump’s new travel ban — which was set to temporarily bar the distribution of new visas to the citizens of six-Muslim majority nations and suspend the admission of new refugees into the United States — was frozen by a federal judge in Hawaii just hours before it was going to take effect!

U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson‘s ruling halted the executive order — the White House’s second immigration ban — nationwide. This decision is a major blow to the Trump administration, who spent over a month rewriting the original Muslim ban the 70-year-old president signed, as it was blocked by multiple federal courts in February.

This updated executive order did not include Iraq in its list of banned countries and did not bar immigrants who held green cards and visas from entering the U.S. The ban also removed an element that favored certain religious minorities over others.

But even with these changes, Watson wasn’t having it, and decided that the executive order in its current state was illegal, the same conclusion previous federal judges had drawn about Trump’s first travel ban.

This is the not the first public blow the president has suffered over the past 24 hours, as TV host Rachel Maddow, 43, released a portion of Trump’s 2005 tax returns on MSNBC on March 14, a move that clearly upset the president, who has consistently refused to release his tax information since the 2016 presidential election.

Trump responded with an aggressive tweet the following morning, calling Maddow’s segment “fake news,” but his comments didn’t stop voters from applauding the host for releasing the information to the public.

