Emma Watson Nude Photo Hoax: She’s Furious & Wants Justice After Shocking ‘Leak’

Emma Watson is not taking her nude photo hoax lying down! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ star is ‘furious’ and refuses to be ‘scared into submission’ by these ‘fake pictures.’



“They started threatening [Emma Watson] with this right after she gave her big speech on women’s rights to the United Nations,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Whoever is behind this is trying to shut her down and stop her from speaking up about women’s rights. But this has only made her more determined to fight. No matter how they threaten her or what fake pictures they put out she’s not going to give up, she will not be scared into submission.”

The news that the 26-year-old Beauty and the Beast star was allegedly hacked and that private and potentially nude photos of her had been leaked online broke on March 15, as reports claimed that pics of Emma were posted on the “dark” web, as well as the infamous message board site 4Chan.

“These nude pictures are a total hoax but it’s doesn’t mean it’s not damaging,” the source continued. “It’s hurtful to her and her family. Emma is furious. She wants justice, she wants to see whoever is behind this get caught and punished.”

Emma’s team quickly came to her aid to explain the situation. “Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen,” Emma’s rep said in a statement. The rep made it clear that Emma is not “nude” in any of the stolen photos, and that “lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.”

